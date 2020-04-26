Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

A man died after an over-speeding car hit a motorcycle on Sunday, the police said.

According to details, the accident took place at Abdullahpur Bridge Jaranwala Road Faisalabad where a reckless driver car knocked down a motorcycle. As a result of accident, motorcyclist identified as Muhammad Deen 40, was critically injured and died before he could be shifted to hospital. The police after registering a case against the car driver responsible for accident have started an investigation.