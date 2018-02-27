Motorcycle of Pakistan Observer photographer stolen

Staff Reporter

Senior Photographer of Daily Pakistan Observer, Syed Rizwan Ali has been deprived of his motorcycle parked outside his house Sunday night in the precinct of the Liaquatabad Police Station.

Syed Rizwan Ali who is a senior member of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) has been deprived of his motorcycle bearing registration number KEJ-6800 of Union Star make. An FIR has been lodged in the Liaquatabad Police Station, in this regard.

It may be mentioned that an active group of criminals and motorcycle snatchers has been active in snatching motorcycles of innocent residents of Liaquatabad where Rizwan Ali is residing.

The residents also complaint to the authority to look into the issues of motorcycle lifting and snatching as they are facing such issues for last few months, but the area police failed to overcome or arrest criminal elements.

The area residents appealed to the Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police A. D. Khawaja to look into the matter and take immediate notice of poor law and order situation of area.