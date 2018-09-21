Motorcycle lifters gang busted; four arrested

Rawalpindi

Pirwadhai Police here on Wednesday have busted a motorcycle lifters gang and arrested its four members, recovering from them seven motorcycles, pistols and other items.

According to a police spokesman, on the directives of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan, Pirwadhai Police constituted a team which conducted raids and rounded up the criminals namely Hamza Khan, Imran Khan, Afaq and Daniyal who were members of a motorcycle lifters gang and allegedly involved in motorcycle snatching, lifting and street crimes.

The arrested criminals confessed to have lifted several motorcycles from the jurisdictions of Pirwadhai, Banni, Westridge, New Town, Civil Line Jhelum, Lariada Lahore and I-10 Islamabad Police Station while police recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession. A case has been registered against the nabbed persons while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Race Course, Civil Line, Taxila, Mandra, Kalar Syedan and Kahuta police conducted raids and netted 11 proclaimed offenders including two most wanted, absconders of A category namely Khurram Liaquat and Naseem Akhtar Bibi, Farooq, Sarfraz, Imran, Muhammad Shoukat, Habib ur Rehman and four court absconders.—APP

