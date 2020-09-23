Motorcycle lifter gangs busted

Shuja ur Rehman

Tank

District police claimed to have busted two motorcycle lifter gangs and arrest five alleged motorcycle lifters besides recovering six stolen motorcycles from the exposed gangs. Addressing a media briefing at his office Wednesday, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada Said that a police team composed of SHO city police station Naqibullah and SHO Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station Fahim Mumtaz and headed by DSP Headquarters Iqbal Baloch scientifically investigated the crime of motorcycle lifting from the city and other areas.

Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada noted that after investigating the matter, police arrested five motorcycle lifters of two different motorcycle lifter gangs and recovered six stolen motorbikes. On this eve, SP investigation Taj Malook, DSP headquarters Iqbal Baloch, SHO Fahim Mumtaz, SHO Naqibullah and other police officers accompanied the DPO. The six recovered motorcycles were handed over to the owners who thanked DPO and appreciated efforts of police for timely action to recover their lifted motorcycles.