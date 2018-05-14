Motorcycle lifter gang busted, arms, 25 bikes recovered

The police busted a three-member motorcycle lifter gang, recovered arms and 25 stolen bikes from their possession.

The SSP (Investigation) Qadoos Baig addressing a press conference at A-Division police station Kasur on Sunday informed that key accused Aamir alias Aamiri had formed a three member gang which used to steal bikes from parking of schools, colleges, parking stands, mosques, wedding halls and other public places.

He said that in line with directives of DPO Kasur Zahid Nawaz Marwat, under the supervision of the DSP Circle Hafiz Saeed Ahmed and headed by SHO A-Division Haji Muhammad Ashraf, a special team of police was constituted to nab the culprits.

The police team through its committed efforts traced and arrested three culprits of Aamiri Gang, recovered three pistols and 25 stolen bikes from their possession.

The social circles of Kasur have lauded the performance of police and express hope that it will continue to ensure security to public lives and properties in future as well—INP