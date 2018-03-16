Motorcycle driving classes for women

Rawalpindi

Under the Women on Wheels (WOW) project of the Punjab government, free of cost motorcycle driving classes have been started here in Police Lines.

After training free driving licenses will also be provided to the women who will complete the two-week course.

According to City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi spokesman, female instructors have been appointed to impart training to the women who would be registered for the course. The spokesman informed that the women who will successfully complete the course would be issued driving license without any test.

The females who want to get registered for the course can contact on 0333-69131264 while minimum age for the registration has been fixed 18 years.

The spokesman informed that last year, 150 women got bike riding training in the Police Lines—APP