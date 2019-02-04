Motorbike dealers encroach Circular Road

Rawalpindi

The Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) was failed to remove the parked new motorcycles owned by various dealers along the Circular road and other roads in the downtown area.

The dealers have encroached the foot paths by parking their motorcycles for sale thus causing hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic in front of police station Waris Khan.

A citizen Tahir Gondal told APP that the unauthorized business activity was continuing for the last many years but no official of the District Administration is seen moved to take action against the infringes.

When contacted with MCR official said that they are continuously taking action against encroachers and imposing fines besides confiscating their goods. He said that operation will be continued without any pressure and fear. No one would be allowed to violate rule of law, he maintained.—APP

