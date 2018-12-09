Motorcycle riders are in a unique position on the road. They

enjoy the freedom that come with their chosen form of transportation yet they are also exposed to real dangers if they don’t follow traffic rules, professionalism and self discipline. Lack of any of these factors would definitely bring serious harm to them and those sitting with them. We daily see in print and electronic media reports of motorbike accidents claiming valuable life of many people and serious injuries to many of them. I urge all those who use this mode of transportation to drive with care, caution and lots of patience.

DURR-i- SAMEEN

Karachi

