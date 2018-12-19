Motor vehicle registration smart card system inaugurated

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the motor vehicle registration smart card system by pushing the button at the office of DG Excise & Taxation Shadman here today. After the inauguration, he visited the central control room and inspected the issuance of smart cards to the general public. He was also given a briefing about the program.

Talking to the media afterwards, Chief Minister said that process of motor vehicles registration has entered into a new phase today. Now, the vehicle owners will be issued smart cards instead of registration books and this would eliminate the chances of forgery and theft of vehicles. People will also get rid of registration book as detailed data of the vehicle as well as the owner will be stored in NFC chip of the smart card which will be provided to the people in a short span of time.

He informed that Excise & Taxation Department has the capacity to issue 20 thousand to 30 thousand smart registration cards everyday while 7000 to 8000 registration cards are being issued now a days. The smart card scheme has been started to facilitate the general public and a mechanism has also been designed for its timely dispatch to the concerned citizens. Card will be issued within 48 hours after the payment of required fee of new registration or the card in any district of the province, he added. This card would be sent to the owner of the vehicle through a courier service.

Chief Minister said that registration card is issued in Islamabad within one month against a sum of Rs. 1500 while Rs. 695 is received in Sindh province for this purpose. An improved card having multifarious features will be issued in Punjab through the courier service in just Rs. 520 and this system will also be extended to every district, he said.

Replying to a question of the media, Chief Minister said that inquiry would be held about an audio-tape with regard to a hospital of Rawalpindi district and assured that nothing illegal would be done. Everything would be done in accordance with the law and impartial investigation would be held, he added. To another question, he said that postings and transfers are being done within the ambit of law. Punjab is a large province which requires posting and transfer for running the administrative matters.

But, nothing illegal would be done nor the same would be allowed by us, he assured. To another question, Usman Buzdar said that he has taken notice of increase in prices of LPG in Punjab and its artificial shortage and also issued instructions to the Chief Secretary in this regard. To a question, Chief Minister said that a ceremony with regard to 100 day plan will be held on December 22 this year and necessary arrangements are being made in this regard.

Provincial Excise Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Chief Secretary, Secretary Excise, Spokesman to CM Dr. Shahbaz Gill and others were also present on the occasion.

