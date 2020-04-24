Motor vehicle, property taxes exempted due to pandemic

The Sindh government has exempted property tax, motor vehicle tax and professional tax for three months of current fiscal year.

The decision has been taken in order to provide relief to masses within the jurisdiction of Sindh considering outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). According to notifications issued on Thursday by Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, the provincial government has decided to remit 25 percent (i.e. for three months) of the payment of the property tax dues for the year 2019/2020, including surcharge as on March 31, 2020 from all classes of persons in respect of any category of property. The department said that the tax remission has been allowed for all the taxable property units.

It further added that assesses who have already discharged their property tax liability for the year 2019/2020 will get an adjustment of 25 percent remission in their tax liability during next financial year. Similarly, the provincial government has allowed exemption in motor vehicle tax of 25 percent that is (for three months). The classes of vehicles have been granted tax exemption, included: loader; MCR (including rickshaw and Qingqi); mini bus; mini truck; pickup; coaster; delivery van; ST Wagon; taxi; and van.