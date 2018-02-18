Motor bikes’ production up 16.91pc

Islamabad

The production of motor bikes in the country during first seven months of current fiscal year increased by 16.91 per cent as compared to the production during July-January 2016-17. The motor bikes production rose to 1,091,555 units during July-January 2017-18 from that of 935,951 units in same period of previous year. On yearly basis, the motor bike production in the country also rose to 150,570 units in January 2018 from 143,857 units in same month of last year thus posting an increase of 4.6 per cent. According to details issued by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association (PAMA), production of Honda bikes surged by 18.38 per cent as it jumped to 644,826 units i Jul-Jan (2017-18) from 544,69 units in same period of previous year. Similarly production of Suzuki motor bikes also registered an increase of 11.71 per cent as it increased from 11,382 units to 12,715 units while DYL motorcycles’ production decreased to 3,713 units during the period under review while during same period of previous year its production was recorded at 4,702 units. The manufacturing of YAMAHA motorcycles also increased to 9,980 units in Jul-Jan 2017-18 from 6,275 units in same period of previous year thus registering an increase of 59 per cent. Production of Hero bikes witnessed an increase of 75 per cent as it increased to 2,752 units in July-January 2017-18 from 1,564 units in same period of previous year, whereas the production of Ravi bikes also increased by 25.68 per cent from 12,846 units to 16,145 units in the period under review.—APP