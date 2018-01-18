Motiwala lauds Dagha’s steps to improve ease of doing business

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Chairman of Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PAJCCI), Zubair Motiwala has appreciated the untiring efforts of Secretary Commerce Mohammad Younus Dagha for streamlining economic friendly policies with the private sector stakeholders for effective implementation of the same for improving trade quantum between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Motiwala commented that during his tenure, Secretary Commerce has taken several initiatives to expedite resolution of the long-awaited matters and to further facilitate the business community in the enhancement of exports and regional interactivity.

In alignment with the same, Motiwala said the recent political turmoil and frequent border closures with Afghanistan has significantly hurt both bilateral and transit trade whereby Pakistan-Afghanistan trade has dropped significantly in the last 2-3 years.

Despite having the potential of $5 billion, lately trade has fallen from $2.5 billion to $1.6 billion, because of bilateral tensions that caused other countries to penetrate in Afghanistan easily, as India has recently acquired a very strong hold both socially and economically in Afghanistan, causing double damage to the Pakistani economy and neighborly relationship.

Additionally, the recent figures are showing a rise in Afghanistan’s trade with Iran (both transit and bilateral) and a corresponding decline in business with Pakistan due to disturbing political ties accruing since long, he added.

He said even though Karachi is the most economical route for Transit Trade for Afghanistan, however, Iran’s facilitation to Afghan businessmen is pulling the business away.

He emphasized that only fiscal reforms and rationalizing of tariffs will curb the tendency towards parallel trade and enhance the mainstream trade.

That would not only improve the deteriorating trade balance of Pakistan with Afghanistan but would also help to wipe off the prevailing current account deficit of Pakistan, he added.

He further elaborated that the PAJCCI aims to help revive and strengthen long-standing business ties between both the countries and reiterated that APTTCA and JEC meetings will play a pivotal role in reviving confidence-building measures across the border.