Motives behind Pulwama attack

Dr Muhammad Khan

In the closed door meeting of Indian high-ups, BJP led Indian Government must have achieved the immediate strategic objective, it wanted from Pulwama attack. The attack killed over forty soldiers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), travelling from Jammu to Srinagar in the Indian occupied Kashmir. It is yet to be investigated to determine the facts, whether it was a planned event by Indian spying network on the eve of the visit of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Abdullah (MBS) or else a reaction of local Kashmiri youth, struggling for their right of self-determination since last three decades. Whatever, India wanted to defame Pakistan by projecting Pakistani involvement in Kashmiri’s struggle for their right of self-determination and call the indigenous struggle as militancy and terrorism.

In Pulwama attack, the beneficiary is neither Pakistan nor the Kashmiris, struggling for their right of self-determination. It profited and rescued India, since New Delhi was under extreme pressure from international community over its worst form of human rights violations in IOK. Pulwama District of IOK has been severely affected by Indian atrocities since last three months. In mid-December 2018, Indian Army and CRPF killed 14 Kashmiri youth in just one day. Overall more than 47 Kashmiri youth have been killed with over a 100 injured and many women molested during this period Pulwama area only. Besides, this district has been a worst target of Indian Army and paramilitary forces ever since 1990.

While analysing the two scenarios of attack; first being by the local Kashmiri, as claimed by a 22 years old boy, Adil Ahmad Dar, who did this all as a suicidal mission. The possibility cannot be ruled out since as per Indian media, he and his parents were persecuted by Indian security forces some time back. Being dismayed, he might have been turned into a reactionary mood and undertook this attack on the convey of Indian CRPF. This raises two questions, from where did he get this huge explosive for suicide and why did he pick this critical day, just two-days before the high profile of MBS to Pakistan and India.

Moreover in IOK, particularly in Pulwama area there is a curfew like situation with very strict security checks on everyone since last three months. How could one individual, who was already targeted, wronged and under strict surveillance by Indian security forces and spying network moved so freely to attack the convey of CRPF. And no convey, even few soldiers in IOK, move without taking strict security measures. This mean that, it is not so simple, as being fabricated and propagated by Indian media and officials of this biggest democracy. Indeed, it might have been Adil Ahmed Dar, conducted the suicide attack, but, who harboured him and provided him with huge explosive in highly militarized zone raised many questions.

Indian stance and narrative that, Pakistan based Jaish-i-Mohammed did it and that Adil was part of this organization has many inbuilt flaws. One; had he been ordered by Pakistani national Moulana Masood Azhar of Jaish, it could not have been at this critical time, while MBS was reaching Islamabad for a long term political and strategic partnership with lot of economic promises. Anyone having an iota of sense and love with Pakistan could not have done it, since it goes against the political, economic and strategic interests of Pakistan. Such a conclusion could be deduced even by a layman.

Two; at a critical time, once Indian massive human rights violations in IOK have been widely exposed, globally condemned are attracting international attention, including the US and western media houses and civilized international community, why Pakistan or any Pakistani based /backed organization could have done such a stupidity, as it all goes against Pakistan and the oppressed people of IOK and also an excuse to continue its oppression and illegal killings of the innocent Kashmiri, demanding their right of self-determination.

Indeed, the immediate benefits, India achieved through Pulwama attack is a rescue and cover from the international condemnation, its military action were receiving from all over the world. Besides, it wanted to involve Pakistan in the indigenous Kashmiri struggle, which is totally led by Kashmiri youth since 2016. In fact, neither, Jaish and LeT nor the United Jihad Council is running the contemporary Kashmir struggle. It is the indigenous youth from all over the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

If Pulwama attack is a terrorist act, what about daily killings of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian security forces? Is that a piety or a service to humanity? In reality that is the real terrorism, sponsored and perpetrated by an occupying power, the India. Therefore, rather siding with India after the Pulwama attack, the international community must realistically assess, as who did it at this critical point of time and why it was done. An easy answer is as to whom Pulwama attack, really benefitted; India, Pakistan or Kashmiris.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

