Motivational training for special children’s teachers held

Staff Reporter

An inspirational training on time-management and teaching practices for teachers of special education centres held here on Friday to boost their morale and to make them feel they are doing a great job.

Motivational trainer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vigo Business Consulting Samrah Azam conducted the daylong training session.

Around 35 teachers of special kids attended the session and learned how to improve their time management, teaching skills and interact effectively with the special children.

During the interactive training that was held in collaboration with Special Education Department, the participants asked many questions and shared their own experiences with the trainer. Samrah Azam involved the participants in the valuable discussion to overcome challenges they face on everyday basis by changing their own attitude towards work.

She admired dedication of the entire district of Special Education Department, its officer Dr Fauzia Khurshid and their teaching staff and heads.

The ongoing training sessions are follow-up of the three-year MoU between Vigo Business Consulting and District Special Education Rawalpindi.

The training was held under Humanity Indeed which is a Corporate Social Responsibility Project designed by Mrs Samrah Azam. Under this project a number of such motivational trainings (on voluntary basis) have been held which is making a real difference in society and committed to deliver and create reforms at masses.

According to Samrah, Vigo’s motto is to prepare people to utilize the available resources and eliminate the complaining attitude of the staff by changing their own attitude towards their work.

