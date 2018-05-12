Mothers play vital role in creation of healthy society

Staff Reporter

Former Naval Chief Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey and other speakers of Shura Hamdard have said that in development of country and society mothers can play vital role.

The status is awarded to mother by Islam is remarkable and no other religion can give such respect to mother as according to the preaching’s Islam Jannah lays under the feet of mother. If a woman should given a respectable and secure place at home she will definitely raise children in a better way.

But in rising up the children gender discrimination should be discouraged. A man’s education only belongs to a single person but educating a woman is source of educating a generation. The topic of the session was “moashry ki tameer men maoun ka kirdar”.

National president of Shura Hamdard Sadia Rashid said that a father spend his time outside home for earning money for his family. During this period mother’s stay at home with the children, so they are the basic inspiration for the children and they learn from their actions that’s why a mother’s lap is the first institution to a child. Sanaullah Akhter, Hk. Bashir Bherivi, Naeem A Qureshi, S. M. Tanvir Nusrat, M. Aurangzaib Awan, G. H. Anjum Khokhar, Sh. Mukhtar Ahmed, M. Tariq Shaheen and Prof. B. A. Shaikh also expressed their views on the topic and highlighted the needs and reforms in our society to develop and educate mothers for a better future.

They also mention that Holly Prophet (SAWW) said that the person, who educates his daughter with love and respect, will be my companion in Jannah.