Mothers should pay special attention to children: Faryal

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In order to guide them to defend themselves physically and mentally in different challenging situations, an informative compact disc to spread awareness among children was launched by the Sindh Women’s Parliamentary Caucus.

A ceremony was held at the Sindh Assembly’s auditorium. Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader and MNA Faryal Talpur was the chief guest of the event.

Faryal directed the Provincial Culture Department to get the content of the CD translated into different languages and its copies distributed at the grassroots level of the local government system in the province.

She also appreciated the performance of the provincial legislature for adopting laws for the protection of the rights and privileges of women and children.

Faryal said the Sindh Assembly’s performance had surpassed the output of all the legislatures of the country in enacting laws for the good of society.

Women had been performing an important role in society as well as in the arena of politics the world over, She said, adding, Pakistan had been blessed with multi-talented women belonging to different walks of life. Mothers should accord special attention to the upbringing and protection of their children, she added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister and PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro appreciated the performance of the women’s parliamentary caucus, saying that the group had taken a praiseworthy step for the protection of children.

He said the mass media should carry forward the message contained in the CD, adding that the disc produced by the caucus should also be sent to all the schools. He congratulated all the people, including the actors, who worked to produce the CD.