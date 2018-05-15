Mothers’ Day with Nestlé Nido

Lahore

To spread love and respect for all mothers, NESTLÉ NIDO organized events, which marked the importance of the Mother-Child bond on Mother’s Day. Mothers are the foundation of our success. Their unconditional love and support defines the way forward for our future. Who we become is a result of the care, knowledge and protection we receive from our loving mothers. Understanding the pivotal role of a mother in the upbringing of her child, NESTLÉ NIDO arranged multiple events that celebrated the beauty of motherhood and educated mothers about the importance of specialized nutrition for growing up children. The events educated mothers from different social economic backgrounds and took place in Packages and Emporium Malls in Lahore, Centaurus Mall in Islamabad and Lucky One Mall in Karachi. We gave the children a chance to win their mothers’ hearts by playing games and winning exciting offers for their mothers. A flash mob activity also took place where children paid a tribute to their mothers by singing and dancing to the iconic ‘Meri Pyari Ammi Jaan’ by NESTLÉ NIDO.—PR