Mother’s advice..!

MY mother lived in Baltimore till a few years ago when she passed away. She was a person who quite often picked up the phone, called me long distance and gave me motherly advice. A few years before she passed away, she gave me a tape which had these words on it: Words dating way back to the year 1629.

‘Go placidly amid the noise and haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence. As far as possible, without surrender, be on good terms with all persons. Speak your truth quietly and clearly; and listen to others, even the dull and ignorant, they too have their story.’ ‘Avoid loud and aggressive persons, they are vexations to the spirit. If you compare yourself with others you may become vain and bitter, for there will always be greater and lesser people than yourself. Enjoy your achievements as well as your plans. Keep interest in your own career, however humble; it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time.’

‘Exercise caution in your business affairs, for the world is full of trickery, but let this not blind you to what virtue there is; many people strive for high ideals and everywhere life is full of heroism.’ ‘Be yourself. Especially do not feign affection. Neither be cynical about love, for in the face of aridity and disenchantment, it is perennial as the grass.’

‘Take kindly the counsel of the years, gracefully surrendering the things of youth. Nurture strength of spirit to shield you in sudden misfortune. But do not distress yourself with imaginings. Many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness. Beyond a wholesome discipline, be gentle with yourself.’ ‘You are a child of the Universe, no less than the trees and the stars you have right to be here. And whether or not it is clear to you the universe is unfolding as it should be.’ ‘Therefore be at peace with God, whatever you conceive Him to be, and whatever your labours and aspirations in the noisy confusion of life , keep peace with your soul.’

‘With all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams it is still a beautiful world. Be careful. Strive to be happy.’

Listen to the advice of ages, of people who have been through hardening experiences, ands as you follow their advice, as you have peace of mind, you will find life easier to handle.

