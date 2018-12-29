Mother, two daughters killed in roof collapse

Sanghar

Three including mother and two daughters died while a child was injured when roof of a house collapsed here Friday morning. Rescue sources said that dilapidated roof of a house located in village Ghandan of Sanghar suddenly came down resultantly four family members were trapped under the debris.

Two girls and their mother died in the incident while a minor child was critically injured. The rescue personnel and local people through joint efforts pulled out the bodies and injured from debris and shifted them to hospital.—INP

