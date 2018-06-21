Mother throws two miner daughters into canal

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

A dejected woman threw her two minor daughters in the Jhang Branch canal and later jumped into the canal to commit suicide due to her strained relations with her family members.

According to police source, Kousar Bibi of Kot Nakka had strained relations with her family members and after some altercation with her husband she took her two daughters, 3-year-old Muntaha and 5-year-old Sidra to the canal bank and threw them into it and later jumped into the canal to commit suicide. However, Rescue-1122 and villagers fished out Kousar alive and dead bodies of the minor girls. The police have arrested Kousar and her husband Akbar and started investigation.

A fiendish youngman of Mohallah Tajpura allegedly criminally assaulted a 7-year-old girl of same locality. The police have arrested the accused Asad Sohail and registered a case against him accordingly.

According to police source, the victim Madiha was went to the house of the accused where the accused forcibly assaulted her. On her hue and cries, the neighbours rushed to-the-spot but the accused fled away leaving the victim in pool of blood. She was shifted to the local hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, four vagabonds of Muradian village intruded into the house of a poor villager Arshad Masih and attempted to violate the modesty of her young daughter but when the victim and her mother resisted their attempt the accused allegedly thrashed them. According to police source, the accused Sabir Masih, James Masif, Stephen and Arif stormed into the house of Arshad Masih and attempted to criminally assault his young daughter Mehak but the victim raised an alarm. The victim and her mother Aafia displayed courage and foiled their attempt but the accused severely thrashed Aafia and managed their good escape. The father of the victim has called upon the DPO to arrest the accused promptly.

A young married woman in Rasulpur Tarar was shot at and killed by three persons as a sequel of family feud.

According to police source, Sadi Ahmad was married to Kubra Bibi but some time ago he also married another woman, Amtal, which was resented by the relations of his first wife.