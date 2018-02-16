Mother of three killed over honour

Our Correspondent

Jacobabad

A mother of three kids was axed to death over pretext of Karo-Kari (honour killing) by his brother-in-law at village Sarfraz Jakhrani next to Thull tehsil of Jacobabad district, in the limits of Bahu Khoso Police Station.

Gulzar Ahmed Buriro, told this scribe that a woman identified as Ms Rani Khatoon, of 30, wife of Nazeer Jamali was axed to death allegedly by brother-in-law with the help of his abettors over pretext of Karo-Kari when she was collecting green food for her cattle at her agricultural land, which resulting, she was killed on the spot and accused fled from place of incident.

Following on the information, area police rushed on the spot and moved the body of deceased woman to Jacobabad Civil Hospital for postmortem and handed over to her brother named Rano Khan Jamali after conducting autopsy for funeral ceremony from there, SHO elaborated.