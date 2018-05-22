Mother suicides rise in poorer areas

Dublin

Women in some of the poorest parts of Dublin are taking their own lives in the same numbers as men for the first time, HSE officials are warning. The women are generally in their 20s and 30s, mothers of young children, and with backgrounds marked by poverty, early school leaving, homelessness, adverse childhood experiences and drug and substance misuse.

An internal memo, seen by The Irish Times, to HSE psychiatric teams in Dublin South-Central community healthcare organisation (CHO) says “there is a new profile of women dying by suicide (early 20s to mid 30s)”. It says they generally have “small primary school children, [aged] 1-plus up to teenagers”.

“There were 37 deaths by suspected suicide in Dublin South-Central in 2017 and 50 per cent of those were women…This is an issue unique to Dublin South. No other CHO’s are reporting that there is the same level of suicide among women (or maybe we are ahead of the curve),” the memo says.—Agencies