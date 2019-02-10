Sabzazar Police, in their operation on Sunday, apprehended a woman and her son for drug trafficking. Police recovered three kilograms of drugs from the accused. According to details, Sabzazar Police recovered three kilograms of drugs from the arrested mother-son duo.
As per Police, cases were filed against the two. The arrested lady is identified as Parveen Bibi and her son as Saqib.—INP
Mother, son arrested for drug peddling
