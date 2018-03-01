Mother of six killed for honour

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A mother of six kids were gunned down by her husband over suspicion of illicit relations with her neighbour at village Dilawar Marfani, in the remits of Dilawar Marfani police station of Garhi Yasin tehsil, some 50 kilometers off, here on Wednesday.

Shahzado Dasti, the SHO above mentioned PS, told this correspondent that suspect Wazir Ali Marfani shot his wife identified as Ms Aooraan, of 36, dead over pretext of Karo-Kari with her neighbour named Anwar Ali Marfani and managed to escape from place of firing after committing crime.

Following on the information, area police reached on the spot and transported the body of deceased woman to Taluka Hospital Garhi Yasin for postmortem and handed over to her relatives after conducting autopsy.