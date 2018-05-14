Mother plays vital role in child’s life: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

President PML-N and Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that success in this world and hereafter can be achieved by giving respect, love and care to mother.

In a message issued here in connection with Mother’s Day, he said: “My mother has a big contribution to my success in life”.

“The status and honour I am getting now is the result of prayers of my mother,” he added. The chief minister said relationship of the mother was the name of pure sentiments and honesty, and it has no substitute.

No human, religion, nation and sect could deny the importance of the relationship of mother.

He said any difficulty and problem could be resolved due to prayers of mother and her love. he Mother’s Day was celebrated in the metropolis, like in other parts of the country and the world on Sunday.

People from different walks of life expressed their sentiments on the day, especially celebrities extended their love to motherly figures in their lives and expressed their gratitude for all the love they have showered upon them.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and opposition leader in Senate Sherry Rehman tweeted “Mums! They’re like dads? No way smarter!” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Andleeb Abbas shared a picture of her mother, saying, “Happy Mother’s Day and life to the most wonderful mother in the world and to all wonder moms in the world.”

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Maiza Hameed shared the picture of cards given to her by her twins.

In another tweet, the PML-N leader shared a picture with her kids with a quote by Abraham Lincoln on mother. PTI’s Shireen Mazari retweeted her daughter Imaan Mazari’s tweet that read, “Happy mother’s day to my mama and her mama. Every day should be your day Shireen Mazari. Thank you for being the most inspiring mother and best friend anyone could ever ask for. Most of all, thank you for having the strength and patience that allows me to grow everyday.”