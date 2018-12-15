Mother of Akmal brothers expires

The mother of famous Akmal brothers in the cricketing world has departed this world.

According to family sources Akmal brothers; Umar, Kamran and Adnan have left the ongoing National T20 Cup Tournament after being aware of the sorrowful news.

Announcing the demise of his mother, Adnan Akmal has urged everyone to pray for his other in the afterlife.

According to details, the trio brother are on their way to home in Lahore. —INP

