Mother murdered

Three young children were found dead at their home in Belgium on Wednesday shortly after their mother tried to kill herself, reportedly admitting to emergency workers that she had killed them. Prosecutors in the northern city of Bruges said they had opened a triple murder investigation but refused to comment on whether the mother was suspected. According to reports, she told rescue workers that she had killed her children earlier in the night. What did the little children do wrong?

How come a mother can kill her own children with her own hands? Such incidents revolve around the world. During the month of April, a mother put fire on her own two children after alleged domestic violence. Before that, children were allegedly murdered by the mother. This is a matter of great shame. Therefore, I request the concerned authorities to look into such issues to avoid the suspect killing of innocent children.

FIDA SHAH

Karachi

