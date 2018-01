Muneer Fatima, mother in law of APP staffer, Abbas Mehdi passed away Tuesday morning and was later laid to rest at Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard. Qurankhawani for her will be held at Masjid-e-Khairul Ammal, Incholi, Federal B Area, block 20, for both ladies and men, on Thursday. APP employees offering their condolence to bereaved family have prayed eternal peace for departed soul.—APP

