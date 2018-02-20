Mother Languages Literary festival concludes

A two-day Pakistan Mother Languages Literary Festival concluded here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) with pledge to continue efforts for promoting all National languages of the country.

The two-day festival was organized by Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) in collaboration with Lok Virsa and Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO).

Chairperson of Indus Cultural Forum Niaz Nadeem thanked all scholars for attending two-day festival and sponsors for supporting the festival. He announced that the fourth Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival will be held on February 16 and 17 in Islamabad. He also announced that in the next festival, awards will be given on the books and works of Pakistani mother languages, details of which will be revealed later.

This year festival was sponsored by Sindh Government’s Department of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Foundation Open Society Institute (FOSI), Lok Virsa and Heinrich Boll Stiftung (HBS). Representing Foundation Open Society Institute (FOSI) Nargis Sultana said the festival aimed at promoting reading and learning culture in mother languages.—APP

