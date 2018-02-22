Mother language best way of expressing civilization, culture: Bizenjo

Quetta

Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Wednesday said mother language not only signifies national identity of an individual in this world which we call global village now but it is also the best way of expressing any civilization and culture. On 21st February, International Mother Languages Day (IMLD) is observed all over the world promoting awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.

CM in his International Mother Languages?? Day message has said that acquisition of education in one’s mother tongue is the basic right of the person, the charter of the United Nations and the Constitution of Pakistan both guarantee this. The CM said that educating children in mother language enhances hidden creativity in them and also promulgates that language. The current provincial government has taken a revolutionary decision of making mother languages part of a curriculum, upholding the significance and cultural values of the native languages.

This will increase the understanding and communication of children and they can better express their thoughts and feelings. He said that mother language reflects the history, culture and ethos of a region and its people. The CM said that in order to educate young generation in line with modern technology and scientific research, study material should be translated in native languages on priority basis.—APP