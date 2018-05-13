Mother: God’s greatest gift

Mother’s Day is celebrated throughout the world on the second Sunday of May. Motherhood is termed as the greatest gift of God to mankind and the creation will ever be indebted to its ‘mother’. The word ‘motherhood’ symbolises love and kindness, patience, sacrifice, tenderness and many other human behavioural expressions in the human nature. It can be rightly said that these words could never have been in the dictionary without ‘motherhood’. Almost every single group in our society and every family relationship have a special day such as Children’s Day, Women’s Day, Father’s Day, Labour Day and Mother’s Day. It is a common saying in our society that all the days of the year are Mother’s Day, but we cannot celebrate all the 365 days of the year as Mother’s Day. That is why this day is celebrated on the 2nd Sunday of May each year so that everyone is able to celebrate this day with their mothers. A mother is always with her child during the worst and best times. A mother is a great gift for us from God and no one can take the place of a mother. A mother is the only person in the world whose love is very much pure and unlimited for her children. She is a personality who needs just love and a smile from her children to make her life a pleasure. Don’t mothers deserve a smile? Absolutely, they do deserve more than a smile because they only demand happiness from their children. Finally, never ever hurt your mother and always give due regard and respect to her. Mother’s Day is a happiest and highly memorable day of the year for every child.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

