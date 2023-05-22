Mother, daughter shot dead for rejecting marriage proposal

A man gunned down two including mother and daughter for rejecting his wedding proposal in jurisdiction of Dhully police station of Gujranwala, police said on Monday.

According to details, accused wanted to tie knot with an orphan girl but she and her mother rejected the proposal owing to different reason.

Annoyed over the decision, the culprit barged into their house, shot dead both and fled the scene after committing dual murder.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case against murderer started raids for his arrest.—INP