Mother-daughter duo among three dead in Hiranagar road accident

Jammu

Three people including a woman and her daughter died when a rashly driven matador hit the motorcycle they were riding at Kattal Gujrian in Sherpura area of Hiranagar town in Kathua district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Dass Sangra (51) son of Narsingh Dayal of Kootah, Anita Devi (40) wife of Sanjay Kumar of Jootah and her daughter Pallavi Devi (8).

A police spokesman said that the accident took place when a rashly driven minibus (JK02S-6875) hit a motorcycle (JK08C-8974) at Kattal Gujjrian.—GK

