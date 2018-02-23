Rawalpindi

A week long “Mother-Child health”drive which started in all tehsils of district from February 19 was in full swing,said Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Ch here Thursday.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, the CEO said that 13 District Monitor,78 Health Nutrition supervisors,36 area Incharge, 73 Lady supervisors, 203 vaccinators and 1409 Lady Health Workers are participating in the drive to educate women about health and for taking preventive measures specially during pregnancy, delivery and for infant’s health. Dr Sohail said that children of six months to five years of age were being given Vitamin sachet to overcome food deficiency free of cost while Polio, Measles, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Hepatitis-B Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine and Tuberculosis vaccinations were being administered to children under 18 months.—APP