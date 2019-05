Raza Naqvi

Attock

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said that Mother and Child Care Hospital will soon be eatablished in Attock at the cost of Rs 4 billion. She said this while talking to newsmen during her visit to DHQ Hospital Attock. Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Bokhari, CEO Health Attock Dr Sohail Ejaz and District Coordinator Dr Asif Niazi was also present at the occasion.