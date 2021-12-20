Mother, 3 kids receive burn injuries in gas explosion

A mother and her three kids were received burn injuries due to gas explosion in their house in Misrial Road here on Monday.

Reportedly, the explosion was caused by the gas leakage in a house situated on the third floor at Chamanabad, Misrial Road. When the mother lit a match in the room filled with leaked gas, the blast occurred injuring the mother and her three kids who were present in the room.

They were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital for treatment where woman was stated to be in critical condition. The children who suffered burn injuries were identified as Dua Sajid (8), Iman Sajid (10) and Momin Sajid (13).