Mostly dry weather expected

Islamabad

Pakistan Meterological Deparrtment (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather in most of the country during the next 24 hours. PMD official Ruqiya Mehmood, hot weather is expected in central and southern parts of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Zhob, Quetta, Kalat, Malakand divisions, upper FATA and Kashmir, she added.

Highest maximum temperatures recorded in various cities of the country were; Shaheed Benazirabad 45°C, Padidan 42, Sukkur, Rohri, Chhor 41°C, Jacobabad, Dadu, Hyderabad and Mirpur khas 40°C. The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy and hot weather for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, highest maximum temperature 42 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 24 Centigrade were recorded in the city. The Met Office has also forecast a dry partly cloudy and hot weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours. The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust-raising winds and light rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.5 degrees centigrade and 22.7 degrees centigrade, respectively. Humidity was recorded 72 per cent at 8:00am and 29 per cent at 5:00pm.—APP