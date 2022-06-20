‘Most-wanted TTP terrorist’ arrested in Karachi

The Counter Terrorism Department of Sindh police arrested a “most wanted” terrorist of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in Karachi, the security agency said in a news release on Sunday.

According to the department, the CTD and Rangers conducted a joint operation near the Naurus Chowrangi in the SITE area, located in Karachi’s district west, after they received intel from a source.

During the raid, a man identified as Muhammad Ilyas was arrested. Illegal weapons and ammunition were also seized from his possession, the CTD said.

The most wanted terrorist had been hiding in Saudi Arabia, the statement said. “During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he, along with his accomplices, killed Sher Ahmed Khan in the SITE area in 2013.”

The news release added that Ilyas had joined the TTP in 2012. “He is being interrogated in other cases as well, while further confirmations are underway from nearby police stations,” the department added.