Most wanted terrorist commander shot dead in NW Three accomplices also killed in an IBO

Known militant commander, and most wanted terrorist, Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray was gunned down on Sunday along with his three comrades. They were killed in Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) at the convergence of North and South Waziristan.

Ihsan was mastermind of number of terrorist attacks on security forces including the recent killing of Lieutenant Nasir Shaheed and Captain Sabih Shaheed. The military authorities have termed it a major breakthrough in tightening noose around the anti-social and anti-state elements

The security forces, according to the Inter Services Public Relations, conducted Intelligence Based Operation in Ghariom, Shaktu area near the inter district boundary of North and South Waziristan. The IBO led to the mowing down of Ihsan Sanray and his three other accomplices. “In a major breakthrough, Terrorist Commander Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray along with 3 other terrorists killed during an Intelligence Based Operation today in Ghariom, Shaktu near the inter district boundary of North and South Waziristan. Ihsan Sanray was masterminded numerous terrorist activities. More recently he was involved in planning and execution of terrorist attacks in Shaktu area which led to martyrdom of several soldiers and officers including Lieutenant Nasir (Shaheed), and Captain Sabih (Shaheed),” says an Inter-Services Public Relations communiqué issued on Sunday.