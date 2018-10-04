‘Most wanted’ Lyari gang war leader Ghaffar Zikri along with his accomplice Chota Zahid , his three year old son killed in police encounter

KARACHI: Notorious Lyari gang war leader Ghaffar Zikri along with his accomplice was killed in a police shootout in Ali Muhammad area of Lyari here on early Thursday morning.

Zikri’s three-year-old son and an accomplice, Chota Zahid, were also killed in the crossfire between the gang leaders and police in Lyari’s Ali Muhammad area. DIG South Javed Alam Odho said two police officials were also injured in the operation which lasted 90 minutes.

Speaking to the media persons after the operation, Odho said, “Police along with law enforcement agencies conducted a search operation on an intelligence tip-off. During the operation, the gangsters fired at the police and hurled hand grenades.”

“After 90 minutes, Zikri and his accomplice were killed,” Odho added.

He further said, “Zikri’s three-year-old son, who he was using as a shield, was also killed in the crossfire.”

Regarding the police officials injured during the operation, the DIG South said, “A sub-inspector, Muhammad Ali, was shot in the stomach and is said to be critical. The other police official was shot in his leg and is out of danger.”

The bodies of the gangsters have been shifted to civil hospital, he added.

DIG South said that police had also recovered weapons, including rockets, two SMGs, a hand grenade and more than 200 rounds during their search after the shootout.

He added that the gangsters had used some of the weapons against the police during the operation.

Over 15 police mobiles took part in the operation, he added.

Contingents of police and Rangers surrounded the area following the encounter and search operations were launched in nearby areas.

Zikri and his accomplice were one of the most wanted Lyari gang war leaders. Police said he had been booked in several cases for involvement in heinous crimes. He had a head money of Rs 3 million.

Additional IG further announced Rs0.5 million for the police officers as a reward while he also assured to talk to IG Sindh for a prize of Rs1 million each for them.

Later, while speaking to the media, Karachi Police Chief Dr Amir Sheikh said, “We are glad that a symbol of terrorism is dead but sad that a three-year-old was also killed during the operation.”

Praising the police officials and Rangers personnel who took part in the 90-minute-long operation, the Karachi police chief said, “They risked their lives and took part in the operation.”

Zikri was the most wanted terrorist of the area who had constructed torture cells for spreading fear among the locals. He was also involved in several heinous crimes.

Ghaffar was among the most dangerous criminals of Karachi and was accused in several cases including the targeted killing of police officials and drug dealing etc. Cases against him were lodged in Lyari, Old City Area, Maripur and Baldia Town. He had allegedly gone into hiding after the Karachi operation was launched.

Last year, his younger brother Aftab Zikri was killed in an encounter with police.

Zakri was close aide of Lyari gangwar’s Arshad Pappu.

