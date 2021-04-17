Most wanted dacoit arrested in Rangers-police joint raid

The SindhRangersand police jointly conducted an operation in Orangi Town area on Saturday on the basis of intelligence information and arrested most wanted robber Omar Farooq alias Bona.

While the two accused involved in drug trafficking namely Muhammad Asif and Shehzad Rashid were arrested, and 1,750 grams of cannabis and 400 grams of crystal were also recovered from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, accused Omar Farooq alias Bona confessed to being involved in various robberies.

In 2018, the accused, along with the accused Rahim, snatched a iPhone from a pedestrian in the North Nazimabad area at a gun point and fled.

After the scene came to light, the accused went into hiding in Buner area of KPK and returned to Karachi some time ago. The accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage and arrested.

According to the details, drug peddlers Mohammad Asif and Shehzad Rashid were involved in saleof various drugs (marijuana, heroin, curry steel).

Prior to their arrest, the two accused reached Karachi on a motorcycle number KNR-3541 from Lasbela, a Sakran area of Balochistan, where they were struck a deal with one Raza, a drug dealer from Nazimabad. They had come here to deliver the goods.

The arrested suspects have been handed over to the police for legal action, including the seized drugs. Raids are being carried out to nab other accomplices of the accused.

The public is urged to report such elements immediately to the nearest check post, Rangers Helpline 1101 or Rangers Helper WhatsApp number 0347-9001111 or SMS with assurance that their name will be kept confidential.