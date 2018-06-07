Most to establish ‘Island of Excellence in Emerging Technologies’

Islamabad

Ministry of Science and Technology would develop an island of excellence in emerging technologies with specific objectives to introduce latest technological disciplines in academic as well as practical fields.

The project would focus on Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Renewable Energy etc. and during the upcoming fiscal year projects with specific objectives in this regard will be designed and approved.

The ministry would also focus on overcoming energy crisis in the country and minimizing the energy divide between the developed and less developed rural

parts of the country.

For the purpose high-tech, low cost and sustainable energy solutions with renewable resources would be established, an official of Ministry of science and technology told APP.

Another project of Science Talent Farming Scheme (STFS) would also be in full swing in

2018-19, they informed.

Achieving Vision 2025 through PQI initiative, Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) in collaboration with M/o Planning Development and Reforms (PD&R) is implementing Certification Incentive Programme for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), he briefed. —APP