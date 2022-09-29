Most parts of Sindh still inundated

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said after flash floods most parts of Sindh were still inundated as many areas were below the sea level.

In a statement issued here, the minister maintained that funds and resources were not enough for saving lives and providing shelter to the flood affectees.

She called for bridging the gap between existing and upcoming needs despite immediate response from the development partners and the UN Secretary General’s appeal to assist Pakistan.

“One thing is affecting every relief effort, and that is a clear deficit of funds and goods. We have already re-purposed all development and climate resilience funds towards relief, especially to front load the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to ensure that the Rs25,000 tranches are made available immediately to affected families,” she said.—INP