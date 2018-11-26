Most of water filtration plants in Islamabad in pathetic condition

Most of the water filtration plants in the federal capital are in pathetic condition as water filtration plants have leaking taps and water is contaminated due to non-cleaning of filters due to negligence of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

During a survey conducted by APP revealed that people were facing problems in getting water for domestic use and were complaining to CDA and MCI for changing old filters with new one. Water filtration plants at I-10, I-8, G-9/2 and G-7 are in dilapidated conditions as the taps are broken, wasting a huge amount of water daily.

The residents of the area said that official time for releasing of water is 10:00 a.m to 10:00 p.m., but still they were facing water shortage during the time fixed by the authorities concerned.

They said that they had to wait for long to get water due to the rush of the people as only two taps are operational at most of water filtration plants.

Senior official of MCI said that Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) was taking concrete steps to provide clean drinking water in the city.

In this connection, more water filtration plants are being installed in collaboration with private sector, he added. He said that in order to ensure clean drinking water not only new filtration plants were being installed but water samples from the existing filtration plants are collected on regular basis for laboratory examination. He said that presently there were 39 filtration plants in the city, while approval for installation of 9 more water filtration plants have given.

Out of these, two filtration plants are being installed in sector I-9, two in sector I-10, three in sector G-8 and two in sector G-10, while one filtration plant will be installed each in the sector F-7 and F-8.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp