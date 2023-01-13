Most long Covid symptoms clear up in a year for mild cases: Study

Most symptoms from long Covid clear up within a year for people who had mild initial infections, a large study said Thursday, with the findings welcomed as “reassuring”.

At least 17 million people in Europe suffered from long Covid symptoms months after recovering from their initial infection during 2020 and 2021, according to modelling from the World Health Organization.

However much about the condition has remained unclear, including how long it lasts. Researchers in Israel analysed the medical records of nearly two million people of all ages who were tested for Covid in the country between March 2020 and October 2021.—INP