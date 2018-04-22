Mossad accused of killing Palestinian professor in Malaysia

Gaza City

The family of a Palestinian professor and Hamas member accused Israel’s Mossad spy agency on Saturday of killing him on the streets of Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian police said Fadi Mohammad al-Batsh, 35, was killed in a drive-by motorcycle shooting as he headed on foot to take part in dawn Muslim prayers on Saturday.

In a statement from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, his family said: “We accuse the Mossad of being behind the assassination.”

The Islamist Palestinian movement said Mr Batsh, a research scientist specialising in energy issues, was one of its members.

Hamas did not accuse Israel of killing him but called Mr Batsh a “martyr” – a word it usually uses for people killed by Israeli forces.

Contacted by media, an Israeli official refused to comment. Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said one of two suspects on a high-powered motorcycle “fired 10 shots, four of which hit the lecturer in the head and body. He died on the spot.”

“The police also found two empty bullet shells there,” the police chief said, according to Malaysia’s state-run Bernama news agency.

The police chief said that footage from closed-circuit television cameras near the scene of the shooting showed that two assailants waited for around 20 minutes in the area before attacking.

“We believe the lecturer was their target because two other individuals walked by the place earlier unharmed. We will view the recordings of all the CCTV in the area to identify the suspects and get the registration number of the motorcycle,” he said.

Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Anwar H. Al Agha said Mr Batsh had stayed with his wife and three children, aged one, five and six, at a condominium in Setapak, near where he was shot.

It is understood he did his doctorate in engineering at Universiti Malaya before taking up the post of lecturer at a private university.—Agencies