Mosques not following 20-point SOPs: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said Masaajid’s administrative committees not following the 20-point SOPs and are playing with the lives of millions of people.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar was addressing a ceremony organized in honour of volunteers working to serve poor families, whose breadwinners lost their jobs, as well as talking to the media at Governor’s House on Monday. Sarwar Foundation Vice-Chairperson Begum Parveen Sarwar, Akhwat chairman Dr Amjad Saqib and others were present on the occasion.

Since there are reports from different cities about not following the prescribed SOPs, he said the government had been compelled to take strict action to save lives of people.

The governor also reiterated that the coronavirus spread would continue surging, if people continued coming out of their homes unmindfully. He also acknowledged the services of all health professionals and volunteers fighting against coronavirus and its impact on frontlines.

Speaking to media persons, the governor said the top Ulema had held a meeting with President Arif Alvi, all provincial governors, AJK president and Gilgit-Baltistan governor and agreed upon 20 points SOPs for masaajid during Ramazan and assured that all protective measures would be taken in letter and spirit.

Unfortunately, he said, reports suggested that thousands of mosques were not observing the 20 points protective measures and added that such a situation could raise the number of coronavirus-positive patients to lakhs from thousands.

“Those, not implementing protective measures, will be held responsible,” he said.

Replying to a question, the governor said the government was implementing smart lockdown as well as ensuring that ration should reach those families, whose breadwinners lost their jobs during the current crisis. In order to serve all in need, he said, the government was also working with social welfare organizations.

He said the government in collaboration with the Punjab Development Network had set a target to provide ration to 300,000 poor families but now this target had been increased to 500,000. “We will complete this target during Ramazan,” he said.

The governor stressed that philanthropists should serve the poor people and current crisis-affected people wholeheartedly.

The governor said those serving the poor were heroes and added the government would not left any needy all alone in these testing times.