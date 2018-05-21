Mosque gifted by UAE a symbol of lasting friendship

Zubair Qureshi

Male students of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) have welcomed the brotherly Islamic country United Arab Emirates’ gift for the university, a mosque for the male students staying in the boarding houses of the university at its New Campus. The mosque has been recently inaugurated (on May 17) by the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi along with IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh.

The holy gift in the holy month of Ramazan has become a symbol of lasting friendship and strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and UAE.

The Mosque is built near the male hostels at new campus of the university. The construction of the mosque is part of the efforts by IIU President, UAE ambassador and the government of Pakistan through meetings and negotiations with philanthropists, diplomats and renowned personalities of the town to endow mosques to the university. As part of such efforts, mosques at the Iqra centre for technology, at transport section and one for the security staff have already been built as part of these efforts.

Talking to Pakistan Observer, a student of the university, Khalid said he was overwhelmed to find a new mosque close to his hostel. This is indeed a testimony of the brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE and it also shows how UAE feels for the IIU and its students. There are a number of UAE students also studying at the university, he said and Pakistani and Arab students are enjoying very good friendly relations.

The Ambassador while inaugurating the mosque spoke high of the IIU as centre of quality education saying his country would extend maximum cooperation to the university for promotion of education and for the uplift of the academic infrastructure. He said it was a matter of great pleasure to inaugurate a mosque at university which serves the Muslim world. IIU President thanked the UAE and its embassy for continuous cooperation and reiterated his resolve that IIUI would keep disseminating Islam’s true message of peace.

The inauguration ceremony was also joined by the UAE officials including DG of UAE Abar Charity foundation Mr. Hazim Al-Juboory, Deputy Director, Mr. Qudama Al-Juboory, IIUI Vice Presidents Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, Dr. Muhmmad Bashir Khan, Deans and other relevant officials.