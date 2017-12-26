Moscow unwilling to fuel confrontation with Washington: Russian FM

MOSCOW : Moscow intends to act pragmatically in relations with Washington, giving adequate responses to aggressive attacks without fuelling confrontation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

“We will continue to defend our positions consistently and vigorously, attempting to persuade our colleagues in Washington to return to the fundamental principles on which a bilateral dialogue should be built,” Lavrov told reporters in an interview published on the ministry’s website.

Such principles include the consideration of and respect for each other’s interests, without which “it is simply impossible to improve relations or cooperate in international affairs efficiently,” said Lavrov.

Lavrov pointed out contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump have recently become quite intense, covering a wide range of bilateral and international topics.

He added he has also discussed key issues on the Russia-U.S. agenda with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson quite regularly, in addition to bilateral consultations held at the level of experts, and contacts between special services.

Lavrov said he hoped the current Russophobia will gradually come to a “sobering up, although the time would be wasted.”

Orignally published by NNI