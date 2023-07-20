ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government vowed neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war as Islamabad maintained ties with both countries, however, a strange move prompted a quick response from Kremlin.

The development comes as Ukrainian foreign minister arrived in Islamabad on his maiden visit, and he holds a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto.

During the joint press conference, a correspondent of the Russian TASS News Agency Ruslan Bekniyazov was told to leave the press room at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It has been learnt that the Ukrainian embassy in Islamabad told MoFA officials not to allow Russian journalists joint press talk and the last-moment exclusion raised several eyebrows.

Bekniyazov reportedly earlier registered his name with Pakistan’s Foreign Office to cover press briefing but it all ends in a haphazard fashion, prompting a response from Moscow.

It has been learnt that Foreign Affairs spokesman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was unaware of the sudden exclusion of Mr. Bekniyazov from the room.

Later, the Russian Embassy in Pakistan shared a tweet and reiterated solidarity with the journalist. The post called it inadmissible to violate reporters’ rights to access information. It also called on Foreign Office to provide clarity.